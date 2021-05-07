 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Moderna

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 2 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 1 1
Indifferent 1 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Moderna. The company has an average price target of $187.86 with a high of $234.00 and a low of $80.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.93% from the previous average price target of $163.46.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Today?
Tesla, Nio Significantly Cut From Baillie Gifford Portfolio, Here's What The Firm Bought Instead In Q1
Moderna Stock Moves After Q1 Print: Technical Levels For The COVID-19 Vaccine Play
Why Moderna, uniQure And Novavax Are Moving Today
Uber, Moderna Lose Ground After Both Companies Miss Analysts' Revenue Estimates
Moderna Stock Drops As Q1 Sales Fails To Meet Expectations; Anticipates $19.2B In FY21 Product Sales
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RTXRedburn PartnersInitiates Coverage On
RBLXLightShed PartnersInitiates Coverage On85.0
WINGNorthcoast ResearchDowngrades
HOMECraig-HallumDowngrades36.0
IONSUBSUpgrades37.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com