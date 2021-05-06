 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Hilton Worldwide Holdings Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 0
Indifferent 2 1 0 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Hilton Worldwide Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $113.9 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $101.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.13% from the previous average price target of $99.8.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for HLT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HLT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (HLT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Recap: Hilton Worldwide Q1 Earnings
Exclusive: Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton On AI, GoLegion, Cryptocurrencies
Fortune Hails Cisco, Hilton As 'Best Companies To Work For' In 2021
Will These Brands Bounce Back As Travelers Hit The Road?
Remote Stay Preference By Vacationers Drive Airbnb's Valuations: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DELLCredit SuisseMaintains98.0
JLLJP MorganMaintains219.0
ADTCredit SuisseMaintains12.0
AQUACredit SuisseMaintains32.0
NVSTCredit SuisseMaintains55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com