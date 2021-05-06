 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Dine Brands Global Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 3 2 1 2
Indifferent 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dine Brands Global. The company has an average price target of $100.09 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $80.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.86% from the previous average price target of $91.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for DIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
May 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
May 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DIN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (DIN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Looking Into Dine Brands Global's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks to Buy for the "Summer of New York"
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
10 Best Burritos To Eat On National Burrito Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JLLJP MorganMaintains219.0
ADTCredit SuisseMaintains12.0
AQUACredit SuisseMaintains32.0
NVSTCredit SuisseMaintains55.0
BKNGCredit SuisseMaintains2,675.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com