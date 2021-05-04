 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for ON Semiconductor

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 1 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ON Semiconductor. The company has an average price target of $42.91 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $26.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.27% increase from the previous average price target of $36.59.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for ON

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
May 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
May 2021BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ON)

What Does ON Semiconductor's Debt Look Like?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
ON Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected Q2 Guidance
ON Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWArgus ResearchMaintains325.0
URIArgus ResearchMaintains360.0
BXPArgus ResearchMaintains120.0
REGIPiper SandlerMaintains97.0
DKSGoldman SachsMaintains91.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com