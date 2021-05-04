 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 6 0 4
Indifferent 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

18 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Domino's Pizza evaluate the company at an average price target of $428.5 with a high of $480.00 and a low of $360.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 1.7% from the previous average price target of $435.93.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Northcoast ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

