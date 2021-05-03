 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Charter Communications

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 2 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 3 1 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charter Communications. The company has an average price target of $742.92 with a high of $816.00 and a low of $680.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.23% increase from the previous average price target of $726.73.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for CHTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
May 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CHTR)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Analyst Ratings for Charter Communications
Charter Communications Misses Q1 Earnings, Completes $4B Share Buyback
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Corporate America Helped Pour $61M Into Biden Inaugural Committee: Here Are The Companies That Donated
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FDXWolfe ResearchUpgrades
REGIRoth CapitalDowngrades35.0
PRQRStifelInitiates Coverage On20.0
DMTKBTIGInitiates Coverage On53.0
NJRJP MorganInitiates Coverage On43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com