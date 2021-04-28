 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for TechnipFMC

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 1 1 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TechnipFMC. The company has an average price target of $10.13 with a high of $13.90 and a low of $7.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.3% increase from the previous average price target of $9.53.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for FTI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FTI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FTI)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
TechnipFMC's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CEQPCapital OneDowngrades30.0
AMGNAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades200.0
SBUXJefferiesMaintains135.0
MDLZJefferiesMaintains68.0
HASJefferiesMaintains115.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com