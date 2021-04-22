 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where United Airlines Holdings Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 10:54am   Comments
Share:

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for United Airlines Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $63.86 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 23.76% from the previous average price target of $51.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for UAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (UAL)

Fasten Seatbelts Again? New Turbulence For Boeing Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Corporate America Helped Pour $61M Into Biden Inaugural Committee: Here Are The Companies That Donated
Disappointing Subscriber Numbers Hit Netflix Shares, Weighing On Nasdaq Early
Thinking About Buying Stock In Norwegian, Coinbase Or United Airlines?
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLJefferiesMaintains2,700.0
NDAQOppenheimerMaintains182.0
SELFAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On6.0
TELOppenheimerMaintains140.0
LRCXStifelMaintains780.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com