 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Penn National Gaming

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 3
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 2
Indifferent 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Penn National Gaming. The company has an average price target of $126.78 with a high of $153.00 and a low of $98.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 16.72% increase from the previous average price target of $108.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for PENN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (PENN)

2 Uptrending Gaming Stocks Near Support For Traders To Check Out
DraftKings Scores With New Investments And Hire, Pushing Further Into Media And Content Creation
Video: Why Benzinga's Founder Bought Call Options In Penn National Gaming
New York Could Soon Legalize Sports Betting: A Look At Potential Winners And Losers
Dave Portnoy Brushes Off Sex Tape Leak That Causes Penn Stock Dip: 'Are You Kidding Me?'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MPMorgan StanleyMaintains41.0
MNSTMorgan StanleyMaintains115.0
MGNXMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
LEGNMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
GOOGCanaccord GenuityMaintains2,600.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com