 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Netflix

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:

Within the last quarter, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 4
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 1 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Netflix. The company has an average price target of $625.93 with a high of $750.00 and a low of $450.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 11.3% from the previous average price target of $562.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021BenchmarkMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
Strong Earnings from Coca-Cola Start Week, with IBM on Way Ahead of Netflix Tomorrow
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Netflix Trade Going Into Earnings
New Zealand Gave Amazon $116M To Cover Costs On New 'Lord Of The Rings' Series
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Despite Bumper Earnings, Banks May Lag Rest Of Market Amid Lower Treasury Yields
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MNSTMorgan StanleyMaintains115.0
MGNXMorgan StanleyMaintains16.0
LEGNMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
GOOGCanaccord GenuityMaintains2,600.0
KODMorgan StanleyMaintains119.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com