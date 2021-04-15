 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Moderna

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 2 1
Indifferent 0 0 2 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Moderna evaluate the company at an average price target of $184.0 with a high of $234.00 and a low of $80.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 19.79% increase from the previous average price target of $153.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Piper SandlerReiteratesOverweight
Mar 2021Piper SandlerReiteratesOverweight
Mar 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy

