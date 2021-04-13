 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 3
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 2
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Advanced Micro Devices evaluate the company at an average price target of $105.12 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $75.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 4.6% from the previous average price target of $100.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Northland Capital MarketsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy

