What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tesla

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 2 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 4
Indifferent 0 1 0 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 2
Bearish 0 0 0 0

24 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Tesla evaluate the company at an average price target of $682.71 with a high of $1200.00 and a low of $105.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 38.59% from the previous average price target of $492.61.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Apr 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

