Expert Ratings for Plug Power

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 1 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 1
Indifferent 0 1 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Plug Power evaluate the company at an average price target of $57.57 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $29.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 32.34% increase from the previous average price target of $43.5.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for PLUG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Northcoast ResearchInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Mar 2021Craig-HallumMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold

