 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zoom Video Communications

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 3 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 1 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zoom Video Communications evaluate the company at an average price target of $386.83 with a high of $541.00 and a low of $250.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has decreased by 7.68% from the previous average price target of $419.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSell
Mar 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Mar 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Worth The Wait: Fast Out Of The Gate Three Days After Blowout Jobs Data
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Lots Of Earnings Ahead This Week Including Lululemon, Chewy, Walgreens, Micron
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NNBRCJS SecuritiesDowngrades
RXDXGuggenheimInitiates Coverage On40.0
SBUXAtlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage On128.0
VRNSFBN SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On65.0
HAYWWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com