11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares increased by 3.6% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.3K shares come close, making up 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $10.84. Range Resources's trading volume hit 527.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares increased by 2.49% to $4.93. At the close, HighPoint Resources's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 1.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $23.82. This security traded at a volume of 185.8K shares come close, making up 7.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock moved upwards by 2.26% to $2.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.8K shares, which is 2.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock increased by 2.24% to $26.37. This security traded at a volume of 140.4K shares come close, making up 5.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

Losers

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares declined by 6.03% to $2.65 during Monday's after-market session. NextDecade's trading volume hit 13.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $323.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) shares fell 4.01% to $9.35. At the close, Tsakos Energy Navigation's trading volume reached 7.3K shares. This is 6.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) stock fell 1.91% to $3.34. This security traded at a volume of 5.3K shares come close, making up 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $337.7 million.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) stock fell 1.09% to $16.48. Murphy Oil's trading volume hit 221.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Total (NYSE:TOT) shares decreased by 1.07% to $46.51. Total's trading volume hit 34.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 billion.