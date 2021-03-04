12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $4.39 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Resonant's trading volume reached 28.2K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.8 million.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock rose 4.91% to $23.48. Atomera's trading volume hit 16.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 4.7% to $1.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $1.21. Inpixon's trading volume hit 22.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 4.15% to $13.8. At the close, Microvision's trading volume reached 60.5K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares increased by 3.93% to $1.85. This security traded at a volume of 81.4K shares come close, making up 1.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.2 million.

Losers

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock fell 4.84% to $35.99 during Thursday's after-market session. Medallia's trading volume hit 76.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 3.34% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.7K, accounting for 0.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares declined by 2.78% to $13.66. Hewlett Packard's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 17.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares fell 2.68% to $14.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.9K shares, which is 3.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) shares decreased by 2.46% to $21.44. Xperi Holding's trading volume hit 108.8K shares by close, accounting for 17.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares decreased by 1.69% to $105.0. Guidewire Software's trading volume hit 58.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.