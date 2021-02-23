12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 14.2% to $9.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 3.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $2.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 33.2K, accounting for 7.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock rose 6.29% to $12.83. At the close, Anavex Life Sciences's trading volume reached 134.5K shares. This is 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.5 million.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 5.22% to $4.83. At the close, Anixa Biosciences's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.9 million.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock increased by 5.03% to $7.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149 shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares rose 4.96% to $4.65. At the close, 180 Life Sciences's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Losers

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) stock declined by 5.34% to $1.95 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Vascular Biogenics's trading volume reached 8.6K shares. This is 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares declined by 5.03% to $59.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8K, accounting for 0.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock decreased by 4.83% to $9.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 183.9K shares, which is 9.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.8 million.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock declined by 4.62% to $3.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 700, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.2 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock fell 4.42% to $2.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.6K shares, which is 0.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.2 million.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 3.97% to $1.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 0.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.