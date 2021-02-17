12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares rose 10.21% to $4.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Professional Diversity's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 37.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares rose 8.66% to $7.02. This security traded at a volume of 70.3K shares come close, making up 4.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock moved upwards by 6.78% to $2.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 460.0K shares, which is 5.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.2 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares increased by 5.64% to $2.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.6K, accounting for 1.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $402.0 million.

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares increased by 4.37% to $15.5. At the close, Vonage Hldgs's trading volume reached 691.1K shares. This is 28.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $4.81. This security traded at a volume of 9.0K shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock fell 5.45% to $21.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, CuriosityStream's trading volume reached 3.9K shares. This is 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock declined by 4.69% to $5.9. This security traded at a volume of 715.3K shares come close, making up 9.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) stock fell 4.57% to $5.65. Entercom Communications's trading volume hit 132.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $779.6 million.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock fell 2.71% to $31.62. At the close, DISH Network's trading volume reached 124.6K shares. This is 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 billion.

BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares declined by 2.06% to $17.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2K, accounting for 0.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $621.4 million.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares fell 2.03% to $20.27. Sohu.com's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $795.9 million.