12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock moved upwards by 11.91% to $460.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 454.8K, accounting for 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock rose 9.24% to $22.22. This security traded at a volume of 24.8K shares come close, making up 7.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock moved upwards by 5.13% to $21.1. At the close, MagnaChip Semiconductor's trading volume reached 40.6K shares. This is 7.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $749.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 4.92% to $81.74. At the close, Riot Blockchain's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 3.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock moved upwards by 3.41% to $27.29. This security traded at a volume of 51.6K shares come close, making up 8.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares moved upwards by 3.24% to $10.82. Ebang International Hldgs's trading volume hit 805.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 11.44% to $9.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 17.5K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 million.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares declined by 11.16% to $6.37. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 3.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 6.59% to $5.96. This security traded at a volume of 212.8K shares come close, making up 176.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.8 million.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 5.76% to $41.1. This security traded at a volume of 207.5K shares come close, making up 2.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock decreased by 4.24% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.2K, accounting for 4.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares declined by 3.18% to $3.35. Boxlight's trading volume hit 16.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.1 million.