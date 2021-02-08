11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares rose 83.17% to $7.73 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 854.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 3.57% to $105.66. Chegg's trading volume hit 630.7K shares by close, accounting for 33.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $6.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 665.0K, accounting for 6.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock rose 2.61% to $51.44. This security traded at a volume of 6.7K shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) stock increased by 2.23% to $5.49. At the close, Arcos Dorados Holdings's trading volume reached 17.5K shares. This is 1.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 4.19% to $1.83 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 500, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares declined by 3.79% to $2.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.7K shares, which is 7.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock fell 2.93% to $14.29. 500.com's trading volume hit 51.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) stock fell 2.73% to $42.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 169.8K shares, which is 16.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares fell 2.67% to $41.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.7K, accounting for 16.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 2.64% to $18.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.3K shares, which is 0.91 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.