11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Gainers

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 7.3% to $2.79 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Diana Shipping's trading volume reached 23.4K shares. This is 4.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.0 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. At the close, Pyxis Tankers's trading volume reached 36.4K shares. This is 3.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 4.24% to $4.67. At the close, FreightCar America's trading volume reached 4.9K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $3.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.8K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $26.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 613.9K, accounting for 0.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.

Losers

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock declined by 6.46% to $40.87 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 44.8K shares come close, making up 9.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares declined by 6.37% to $10.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 741.4K, accounting for 64.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares decreased by 3.97% to $19.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.2K, accounting for 2.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock declined by 3.54% to $4.91. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 22.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.3 million.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock fell 3.44% to $31.81. This security traded at a volume of 16.4K shares come close, making up 2.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 2.48% to $0.96. This security traded at a volume of 4.1 million shares come close, making up 3.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.1 million.

 

