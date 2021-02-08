12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $203.0 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.5K, accounting for 7.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $3.7. This security traded at a volume of 900 shares come close, making up 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.3 million.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 3.65% to $1079.0. At the close, MicroStrategy's trading volume reached 42.1K shares. This is 5.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 3.32% to $33.88. At the close, Riot Blockchain's trading volume reached 772.3K shares. This is 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $56.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.1K, accounting for 1.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares moved upwards by 3.15% to $5.23. This security traded at a volume of 77.0K shares come close, making up 2.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock decreased by 7.74% to $11.45 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.8K, accounting for 2.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares declined by 4.23% to $29.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.2K, accounting for 5.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) shares decreased by 4.1% to $24.12. At the close, Digi International's trading volume reached 48.4K shares. This is 23.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $714.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) stock fell 3.93% to $152.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 129.9K, accounting for 23.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 3.83% to $5.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.2K, accounting for 1.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $639.9 million.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 3.38% to $1.43. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.8K shares, which is 3.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.