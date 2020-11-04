12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares moved upwards by 20.16% to $1.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. ARC Document Solutions's trading volume hit 799.4K shares by close, accounting for 316.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares increased by 4.74% to $14.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.7K shares, which is 5.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $649.2 million.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock increased by 4.58% to $8.21. Cross Country Healthcare's trading volume hit 131.8K shares by close, accounting for 62.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock rose 3.72% to $8.08. Manitowoc Co's trading volume hit 119.1K shares by close, accounting for 36.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock increased by 3.5% to $2.66. At the close, Digital Ally's trading volume reached 51.9K shares. This is 1.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 1.66% to $1.83. Astrotech's trading volume hit 10.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Losers

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 3.52% to $19.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.5K, accounting for 7.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock decreased by 2.09% to $2.82. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 1.92% to $0.71. Fuel Tech's trading volume hit 105 shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock decreased by 1.39% to $16.38. Plug Power's trading volume hit 74.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 1.35% to $2.2. FuelCell Energy's trading volume hit 156.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.1 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 1.01% to $0.69. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.