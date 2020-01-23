Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 11:09pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock surged 9.7% to $145.50 during Thursday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, the current rating is at Overweight.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) shares increased by 8.1% to $11.48. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) stock rose 4.0% to $10.70. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

 

Losers

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $2.10 during Thursday's after-market session.

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock fell 3.6% to $39.06. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.

Posted-In: Software—Application Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (DBD + MTC)

21 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
19 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
68 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
27 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga