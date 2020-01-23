5 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Atlassian Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock surged 9.7% to $145.50 during Thursday's after-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, the current rating is at Overweight.

• Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) shares increased by 8.1% to $11.48. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) stock rose 4.0% to $10.70. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

Losers

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock plummeted 4.5% to $2.10 during Thursday's after-market session.

• Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock fell 3.6% to $39.06. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.