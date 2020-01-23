Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 11:23pm   Comments
Gainers

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares moved upwards by 62.1% to $3.68 during Thursday's after-market session.

SandRidge Permian, Inc. (NYSE:PER) stock rose 9.1% to $1.00.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $17.75. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.

Cosan, Inc. (NYSE:CZZ) shares increased by 5.0% to $23.96. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.50.

Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AR) shares increased by 3.3% to $2.03. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

 

Losers

Posted-In: energy stocks

 

