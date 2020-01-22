9 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares increased by 11.6% to $82.10 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $85.00.

• PTC, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) shares rose 8.1% to $86.43. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $81.00.

• Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock surged 7.0% to $8.69. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on December 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares increased by 4.8% to $124.89. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $105.00.

• Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $316.57. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $314.00.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.73.

• Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) stock increased by 3.3% to $7.25. The most recent rating by National Securities, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $26.14. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

Losers

• Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares decreased by 3.5% to $13.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on December 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.