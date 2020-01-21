Market Overview

5 Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 11:34pm   Comments
Gainers

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $1.34 during Tuesday's after-market session.

 

Losers

Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares fell 4.7% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Lannett, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) stock decreased by 4.4% to $9.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) stock decreased by 4.1% to $5.11. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 02, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $4.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares plummeted 3.7% to $3.61. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic Stocks

 

