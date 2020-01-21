Market Overview

29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 11:28pm   Comments
Gainers

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock surged 18.3% to $1.36 during Tuesday's after-market session.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock increased by 8.9% to $33.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares surged 7.8% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) stock surged 7.4% to $6.93.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock surged 7.4% to $0.58.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock increased by 7.2% to $4.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares surged 7.0% to $0.44. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 5.6% to $2.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock rose 5.5% to $7.48.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock rose 4.7% to $1.34.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares rose 4.4% to $0.39.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares rose 4.3% to $4.82.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock increased by 3.7% to $2.23.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares increased by 3.7% to $3.68.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock surged 3.6% to $2.87.

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.46. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $0.20.

Intrexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:XON) shares rose 3.1% to $5.80.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares surged 3.1% to $1.34.

Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 3.0% to $0.58.

 

Losers

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock decreased by 10.7% to $8.77 during Tuesday's after-market session.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) stock fell 8.3% to $0.80.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares fell 5.3% to $3.92.

Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares decreased by 4.7% to $2.01. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Lannett, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) stock fell 4.4% to $9.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) stock decreased by 4.1% to $5.11. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 02, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $4.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined 3.7% to $3.61. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 3.6% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock fell 3.1% to $1.26. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: healthcare stocksAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

