29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock surged 18.3% to $1.36 during Tuesday's after-market session.

• Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock increased by 8.9% to $33.80.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares surged 7.8% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) stock surged 7.4% to $6.93.

• Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock surged 7.4% to $0.58.

• Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock increased by 7.2% to $4.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares surged 7.0% to $0.44. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 5.6% to $2.44.

• Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock rose 5.5% to $7.48.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock rose 4.7% to $1.34.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares rose 4.4% to $0.39.

• Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares rose 4.3% to $4.82.

• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock increased by 3.7% to $2.23.

• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares increased by 3.7% to $3.68.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock surged 3.6% to $2.87.

• Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.46. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $0.20.

• Intrexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:XON) shares rose 3.1% to $5.80.

• Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares surged 3.1% to $1.34.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 3.0% to $0.58.

Losers

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock decreased by 10.7% to $8.77 during Tuesday's after-market session.

• Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) stock fell 8.3% to $0.80.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares fell 5.3% to $3.92.

• Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares decreased by 4.7% to $2.01. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

• Lannett, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) stock fell 4.4% to $9.07.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) stock decreased by 4.1% to $5.11. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 02, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $4.00.

• Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined 3.7% to $3.61. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 3.6% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock fell 3.1% to $1.26. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.