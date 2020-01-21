Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 11:29pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

IBM, Inc. (NYSE:IBM) shares rose 3.9% to $144.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $155.00.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock increased by 3.6% to $44.20. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) shares plummeted 4.8% to $2.38 during Tuesday's after-market session.

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.72.

Posted-In: Technology StocksAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ACMR + CPAH)

72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
27 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga