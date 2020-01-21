4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• IBM, Inc. (NYSE:IBM) shares rose 3.9% to $144.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $155.00.

• ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock increased by 3.6% to $44.20. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Losers

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) shares plummeted 4.8% to $2.38 during Tuesday's after-market session.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.72.