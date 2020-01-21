Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 11:29pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Navient, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $14.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) stock surged 3.8% to $4.38.

F N B, Inc. (NYSE:FNB) shares increased by 3.2% to $12.74.

China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) stock surged 3.1% to $0.97.

 

Losers

Fulton Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares fell 3.6% to $16.63 during Tuesday's after-market session.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock plummeted 3.6% to $49.00. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $44.00.

Pinnacle Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock declined 3.1% to $60.16. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $74.00.

Posted-In: Financial Services StocksAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (FNB + CIFS)

3 Banks—Regional Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
46 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020
6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga