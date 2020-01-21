7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

• Navient, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $14.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

• WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) stock surged 3.8% to $4.38.

• F N B, Inc. (NYSE:FNB) shares increased by 3.2% to $12.74.

• China Internet Nationwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) stock surged 3.1% to $0.97.

Losers

• Fulton Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares fell 3.6% to $16.63 during Tuesday's after-market session.

• Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock plummeted 3.6% to $49.00. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $44.00.

• Pinnacle Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock declined 3.1% to $60.16. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $74.00.