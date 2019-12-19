Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 5:55pm   Comments
Gainers

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares are up 11% following a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.06, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $597.2 million, beating estimates by $6 million.

Losers

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares are down 14% after third quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus at 15 cents per share. Sales came in at $96.6 million, beating estimates by $1.49 million.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are down 3% after reporting a first quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share, missing estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $272 million, missing estimates by $8.02 million. The company also issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares are down 2% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 59 cents per share, missing estimates by 60 cents. Sales came in at $259 million, missing estimates by $15.77 million.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are down 2% despite reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $10.33 billion, beating estimates by $260 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

