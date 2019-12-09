Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 5:14pm   Comments
Gainers

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) shares are up 17% after the FDA granted fast track designation for Itolizumab for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares are up 4% after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(2.64), beating estimates by 34 cents. Sales came in $267.77 million, beating estimates by $12.07 million.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares are up 3% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.41, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $2.38 billion, beating estimates by $190 million.

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) shares are up 2% after raising FY19 guidance.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares are up 2% after reporting a third quarter sales beat.
Earnings came in at a loss of 20 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.23 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.

Losers

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares are down 17% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 32 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $237.32 million, missing estimates by $11.18 million.

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) shares are down 6% after reporting a second quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $2.21, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $2.488 billion, missing estimates by $42 million.

