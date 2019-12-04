7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 11% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $154.8 million, beating estimates by $270,000. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) shares are up 2% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.24, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $1.232 billion, missing estimates by $268 million.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are up nearly 2% after adjusted third quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus at 17 cents per share. Sales came in at $377.4 million, beating estimates by $3.88 million.

Losers