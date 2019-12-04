Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 6:08pm   Comments
Gainers

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 11% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $154.8 million, beating estimates by $270,000. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.

  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) shares are up 2% after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.24, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $1.232 billion, missing estimates by $268 million.

  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are up nearly 2% after adjusted third quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus at 17 cents per share. Sales came in at $377.4 million, beating estimates by $3.88 million.

Losers

  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares are down 31% after reporting its third quarter report. Earnings came in flat, and sales totaled $318.7 million, beating estimates by $3.84 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance however, sending shares sharply lower.

  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares are down 13% after reporting a proposed common stock offering priced in the $13.10-$13.40 per share range. The size was not disclosed.

  • Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) shares are down 13% depite reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $101.1 million, beating estimates by $4.64 million.

  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK)’s shares are down 6% despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $168.7 million, beating estimates by $12.68 million.

 

