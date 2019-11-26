4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Fuwei Films Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are up 38% after reporting third quarter earnings growth. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, up from a loss of 8 cents per share year over year. Sales came in at $11.1 million, down from $12.649 million year-over-year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are up 8% after announcing the company received the official minutes from the Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical Guidance meeting with the FDA for Tonmya as a potential treatment for PTSD.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are up 1% after reporting third quarter sales growth. Adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus at $(0.01). Sales came in at $177.2 million, beating estimates by $2.57 million. The company issued strong fourth quarter earnings guidance.

Losers:

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 3% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in $615.944 million, missing estimates by nearly $5 million.