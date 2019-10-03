Market Overview

Costco, Arbutus Biopharma, Smart Global Holdings Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 5:02pm   Comments
Gainers:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are up slightly after posting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.69, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $46.45 billion, missing estimates by $1.16 billion.

Losers:

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares are down 27%, after resuming trading following a trading halt. News is currently pending.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are down 16% after missing fourth-quarter earnings estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, missing estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $278.4 million, missing estimates by $6.64 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

