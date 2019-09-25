4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) shares are up 3% after offering an update on its ownership position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming. The company sold 2.811 million shares of Metalla at an average price of CA$1.09 (82 cents) per share.

Losers:

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 86 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $725.376 million, missing estimates by $23.254 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Second-quarter earnings came in at a loss of $24.29, missing estimates by $7.94. Sales came in at $304.6 million, missing estimates by $10.45 million. Comps were down 12.6% year-over-year. The company said it believes it has sufficient liquidity to achieve FY20 goals.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are down 2% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss.

Third-quarter earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.161 billion, missing estimates by $9 million.