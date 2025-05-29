May 29, 2025 10:04 PM 1 min read

UP Fintech Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor
UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 30.

On March 18, UP Fintech Holding reported fourth-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $124.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $97.00 million.

UP Fintech shares fell 1.3% to close at $8.43 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Citigroup analyst Judy Zhang upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $5.8 to $9.5 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.
  • China Renaissance analyst Cindy Wang upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $7.58 on Oct. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying TIGR stock? Here’s the earnings history of UP Fintech Holding:

