UP Fintech Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 30.

On March 18, UP Fintech Holding reported fourth-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $124.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $97.00 million.

UP Fintech shares fell 1.3% to close at $8.43 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Judy Zhang upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $5.8 to $9.5 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

China Renaissance analyst Cindy Wang upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $7.58 on Oct. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

