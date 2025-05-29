This Sun Communities Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst David Windley initiated coverage on STERIS plc STE with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $263. Steris shares closed at $245.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Richard Hightower initiated coverage on Sun Communities, Inc. SUI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $141. Sun Communities shares closed at $120.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
