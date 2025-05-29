Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 9.63%

Dividend Yield: 9.63%
Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $10 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $16 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: On May 22, Park Hotels & Resorts disclosed that it has closed on the sale of the 316-room Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf located in San Francisco, CA for $80 million.

On May 22, Park Hotels & Resorts disclosed that it has closed on the sale of the 316-room Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf located in San Francisco, CA for $80 million. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PK news.

RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ

Dividend Yield: 8.25%

Dividend Yield: 8.25%
Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wolfe Research analyst Keegan Carl downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Peerform on Sept. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On May 5, RLJ Lodging posted upbeat first-quarter results.

On May 5, RLJ Lodging posted upbeat first-quarter results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RLJ news

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE

Dividend Yield: 7.58%

Dividend Yield: 7.58%
JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $117 to $95 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $125 to $114 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Recent News: On April 28, Alexandria Real Estate cut its FY25 FFO guidance.

On April 28, Alexandria Real Estate cut its FY25 FFO guidance. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ARE news

