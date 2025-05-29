Polymarket Traders Score Big As Court Blocks Trump Tariffs—New Entrant Walks Away With 2280% Profit

Polymarket bettors profited handsomely after a federal court struck down President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs on Wednesday.

What happened: The betting contract titled, "Will courts block Trump’s tariffs before June?" resolved to "Yes" on the decentralized prediction platform. The odds soared dramatically from just 4% before the announcement to 100%

As a result, traders who had purchased "Yes" shares saw their profits balloon.

A user named Eridpnc, who had purchased 3,008 "Yes" shares at an average price of $0.32, saw his position increase to $3,008, resulting in a profit of $2,046.99, or 212%.

Similarly, a person using the alias todamoon, who purchased 1,488 shares at an average price of $0.33, earned a profit of $989.58, or 198.67%.

While these players had been holding the shares for some time, a handful joined the market shortly before the announcement and made whopping gains.

Darcy907 bought 28 shares Wednesday afternoon when the odds were just 4%. Grabbing them at an average price of $0.04, the trader made 2280.95% in profit after the market resolved.

Polymarket, based on Polygon POL/USD, allows users to buy “Yes” and “No” shares in USD Coin USDC/USD. The shares representing the correct outcome are paid out $1 USDC each upon market resolution.

Note that Polymarket is not available to U.S. residents due to regulatory restrictions.

Why It Matters: These gains come after a court blocked Trump's sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs, a move that could potentially halt the administration's trade policies.

The court's ruling, which emerged from two separate cases, nullifies the tariffs Trump had enforced using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a statute never previously applied in tariff situations.

The ruling has led to a rally in U.S. stock futures, with the Dow rallying over 400 points.

