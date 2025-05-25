May 25, 2025 11:52 PM 2 min read

US Futures Rise After Trump Delays EU Tariff Deadline To July 9: Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Amid Memorial Day Holiday

U.S. stock futures climbed in early Asia trading on Monday as investors digested President Donald Trump‘s decision to extend the deadline for imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union imports until July 9.

What Happened: Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 325 points or 0.78% to 41,999. S&P 500 futures advanced 53 points or 0.91% to 5,870, while Nasdaq-100 futures jumped 225.50 points or 1.08% to 21,200.50. U.S. markets remain closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Asia-Pacific markets showed mixed performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.45% to 37,329.22 points, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.27% to 2,624.97 points. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.65% to 23,446.87 points, and China’s SSE Composite edged up 0.13% to 3,352.83 points.

Trump announced Sunday on Truth Social that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requested the extension during a phone call. The original June 1 deadline has been pushed to July 9, providing temporary relief for transatlantic trade tensions.

See Also: Trump Makes Light Of Assassination Attempt At Exclusive Memecoin Investor Dinner: ‘That Brings Back Some Not-Such-Good Memories’

Why It Matters: “It was my privilege to do so,” Trump stated, noting that von der Leyen assured swift negotiations would commence. The EU leader confirmed the “good call” on X, emphasizing the “world’s most consequential and close trade relationship” between the regions.

The tariff threat has weighed on markets, with European stocks experiencing broad selloffs Friday amid trade war concerns. All three major U.S. benchmarks declined Friday, with the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY dropping 0.67% to 5,802.82, the Nasdaq Composite, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ falling 1% to 18,737.21, and the Dow, tracked by SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA losing 256.02 points to 41,603.07.

The extension provides a temporary market reprieve but maintains underlying volatility as Trump continues criticizing EU trade practices and “powerful Trade Barriers.”

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

