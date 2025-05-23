Amazon, Meta Veterans Raise $4M For Tensor9 Startup Backed By NVAngels That Redefines Enterprise AI Deployment

Seattle-based startup Tensor9 has raised a $4 million seed round to reshape how enterprise software, especially AI tools, is deployed inside high-security environments. The company is led by Michael Ten-Pow, a former Amazon Web Services engineer with over a decade of cloud infrastructure experience at Amazon AMZN.

Founded in 2023, Tensor9 has already attracted the attention of heavy-hitting investors. Wing VC led the round, joined by Level Up Ventures, Model Ventures' Devang Sachdev, and NVAngels, a group of ex-Nvidia NVDA professionals, according to GeekWire.

Tensor9 Is Solving the Enterprise Deployment Barrier

According to TechCrunch, Tensor9 is focused on solving a growing problem: how to let vendors deliver advanced AI software to enterprise clients without forcing sensitive data out of its original environment.

TechCrunch says that the company enables vendors to install their software directly into a client's existing tech infrastructure, whether it lives in the cloud, on-premise, or on bare metal servers. Instead of shipping data to a software-as-a-service platform, vendors can now deploy code inside a customer's walls, which is crucial for industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

Tensor9 uses a digital twin architecture to make this possible. Each customer environment is mirrored through a virtual replica, which allows vendors to monitor, support, and update deployed software without breaching any privacy firewalls. Logs, metrics, and even hardware issues are fed back to this virtual twin in real time, GeekWire says.

“You can't just throw a piece of software over the wall, or it's very difficult to throw a piece of software over the wall, and know what's going on, be able to find issues, debug them, fix them,” Tensor9 CEO Ten-Pow told TechCrunch. “They see it running, they can debug it, they can log in and understand what the issues are and fix them.”

From Bootstrapped Beginnings To High-Profile Traction

Tensor9 began as a bootstrapped project after Ten-Pow realized that System and Organization Controls 2 compliance wasn't the real obstacle stopping startups from closing enterprise deals. Instead, companies wanted software that could run locally, under their own control, with no risk to data sovereignty, TechCrunch reports.

That insight became the foundation for Tensor9. In the same year the company launched, Ten-Pow brought on two former AWS colleagues, Matt Michie and Matt Shanker, as founding engineers, TechCrunch says. According to the company’s website, Dan Armendariz, who also comes from Amazon, is a founding engineer as well. Shanker brings additional experience from Epic and Twitter, while chief engineer Matt Michie's background includes work at Amazon, Meta META, Uber UBER, and Twitter.

Tensor9 is currently working with AI companies like 11x, Retell AI, and Dyna AI, which need to deliver privacy-preserving solutions to major clients in finance and data-heavy sectors, according to TechCrunch.

Funding To Expand Into More Verticals

With $4 million secured, Tensor9 plans to hire additional engineers and refine its platform for wider industry use, as detailed on the company's website. TechCrunch says that the team is already seeing interest beyond voice AI, branching into enterprise search, data management, and large-scale database software.

“We have a simple model but underneath the covers there's a lot of complexity that makes that happen, hard technical challenges that we've solved to make that happen,” Ten-Pow told TechCrunch. “I think that was one of the things that helped us convince the investors to invest in us.”

As data privacy rules tighten and AI adoption grows, startups like Tensor9 may be able to redefine how intelligent software reaches the enterprise. Their hybrid approach of marrying cloud-like control with on-prem security could be the model that finally unlocks enterprise AI at scale.

