These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Deckers Outdoor Following Q4 Results

Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday.

Deckers reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The casual footwear and apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 59 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"While the global trade environment has introduced greater near-term uncertainty, we are very confident in the exciting opportunities ahead for HOKA and UGG," said Stefano Caroti, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers also announced that it appointed Cynthia Davis as board chair, effective immediately. Davis will replace Michael Devine, who is retiring after 14 years.

Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

Deckers also noted that it is holding back full-year guidance, citing "macroeconomic uncertainty related to evolving global trade policies."

Deckers shares fell 19.4% to $101.54 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Deckers following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained Deckers Outdoor with a Buy and lowered the price target from $150 to $120.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Deckers Outdoor from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $240 to $120.

Evercore ISI Group analyst JESALYN Wong downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $235 to $110.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $129 to $128.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained Deckers with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $150 to $140.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $100.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $158 to $169.

