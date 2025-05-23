May 23, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Deckers Outdoor Following Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday.

Deckers reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The casual footwear and apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 59 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"While the global trade environment has introduced greater near-term uncertainty, we are very confident in the exciting opportunities ahead for HOKA and UGG," said Stefano Caroti, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers also announced that it appointed Cynthia Davis as board chair, effective immediately. Davis will replace Michael Devine, who is retiring after 14 years.

Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

Deckers also noted that it is holding back full-year guidance, citing "macroeconomic uncertainty related to evolving global trade policies."

Deckers shares fell 19.4% to $101.54 on Friday.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Deckers following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained Deckers Outdoor with a Buy and lowered the price target from $150 to $120.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Deckers Outdoor from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $240 to $120.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst JESALYN Wong downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $235 to $110.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $129 to $128.
  • Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained Deckers with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $150 to $140.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $100.
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $158 to $169.

Considering buying DECK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$101.61-19.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.34
Growth
57.13
Quality
91.00
Value
53.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved