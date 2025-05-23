May 23, 2025 10:22 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Down Over 1%; Workday Shares Tumble After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.70% to 41,566.04 while the NASDAQ fell 1.12% to 18,713.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.87% to 5,791.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares fell by just 0.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY dipped more than 11% on Friday after the company released its first-quarter results.

Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 by 10.95%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.24 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.22 billion.

Workday sees second-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, versus the $2.34 billion analyst estimate.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Imunon, Inc. IMNN shares shot up 155% to $1.07 after the company announced new data from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001.
  • Shares of Powell Max Limited PMAX got a boost, surging 84% to $0.5956.
  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares were also up, gaining 52% to $0.2033 after the company announced a business alliance with M-NEXT holdings.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG shares dropped 51% to $2.26.
  • Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. BCAX were down 42% to $9.06 after the company announced a publication of phase 1/1b trial data for ficerafusp alfa showing mixed results, with median survival still unreached and limited clarity on long-term efficacy.
  • NetClass Technology Inc NTCL was down, falling 27% to $3.80.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $61.42 while gold traded up 1.5% at $3,344.90.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $33.250 on Friday, while copper rose 1% to $4.7245.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.5%. London's FTSE 100 dipped 0.85%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.94% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.95%.

Economics

U.S. sales of new single-family homes climbed by 10.9% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 743,000 units.

Photo via Shutterstock

