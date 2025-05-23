Gary Black Slams Tesla's Unsupervised Autonomous Driving Ahead Of Austin Robotaxi Launch: 'I Have Warned…'

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, has slammed Tesla Inc.'s TSLA autonomous driving plans, as CEO Elon Musk earlier said next month's Robotaxi launch in Austin would have supervised autonomous vehicles.

What Happened: "I have warned $TSLA investors numerous times not to get too far ahead of themselves on unsupervised autonomy, including again yesterday," Black said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

The investor then shared how people will use the term "Supervised Autonomy" more frequently as the Austin Robotaxi launch date gets closer.

"We will start to hear the term "supervised autonomy" as we get closer to the Austin ride-hailing launch," Black said. "which is a far cry from unsupervised autonomy that supports many investors' robotaxi valuation models," he added.

Why It Matters: The investors' comments come in as Tesla's Robotaxi launch is less than a month away. CEO Musk had earlier shared that the company plans to roll out the Robotaxis by the end of June, with over 10 vehicles in the beginning.

"We want to be very careful with the first introduction of unsupervised full self-driving, meaning the car's driving around with no one in it," he said.

Musk had also brushed off a potential deal with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER as he hinted at a possible proprietary platform for Tesla's autonomous fleet, which would also include Tesla owners "adding" or "subtracting" their vehicles to the fleet.

Elsewhere, Tesla has staged an impressive comeback in the Chinese market as the brand registered over 11,130 new insured registrations, up from a little over 3,000 registrations a week prior.

