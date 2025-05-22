What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock On Thursday?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares are trading higher on Thursday as the company unveiled a significant expansion of its medical cannabis footprint in Europe through its latest launch in Germany.

Tilray Medical, the health-focused arm of the Canadian cannabis giant, announced it is bringing Good Supply, a brand known for affordable, high-quality cannabis flower, to the German market.

The move comes as the country’s medical cannabis sector evolves, with patients and providers seeking trusted therapeutic alternatives.

Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of International at Tilray, stated, “With recent advancements in the medical cannabis industry, including enhanced formulations and broader availability, our goal remains steadfast—to provide patients in Germany with accessible, high-quality, and affordable medical cannabis solutions.”

Good Supply will offer multiple cultivars across Germany in both 15g and 500g formats, all available through prescription at pharmacies.

The Good Supply strains available in Germany include Snow Leopard (22% THC), Meringue 64 (25%), Purple Octane (22%), Ghost Gelato (25%), Lemon Haze Gelato (22%), Amnesia OG (22%), Space Age Cake (28%), and Skywalker Kush (18%).

With operations in Canada, Portugal, and Germany, Tilray Medical is reinforcing its leadership position in international medicinal cannabis markets.

In a separate release, Revolver Brewing, a North Texas craft beer brand under Tilray Brands, has launched a new lager called ‘Y’all’s Beer.’

Designed for everyday moments and shared experiences, it captures the spirit of togetherness and simple pleasures, the company said.

According to Benzinga Pro, TLRY stock has lost over 76% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO.

Price Action: TLRY shares are trading higher by 3.5% to $0.45 at last check Thursday.

