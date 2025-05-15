The $30 Billion Question: Can Cannabis Pouches Do What Zyn Did For Nicotine?

As THC pouches slowly gain traction in the cannabis industry, new commentary from economist Beau Whitney suggests the potential may be far greater than previously understood—if key barriers are addressed.

Whitney, founder of Whitney Economics and one of the most cited cannabis economists in the U.S., told Benzinga that THC pouches could act as a direct substitute for chewing tobacco, which is a global market estimated to be worth between $20 billion and $30 billion annually.

"This is about the same as all of the cannabis sold in the U.S. in 2024, regardless of delivery mechanism," Whitney noted.

The comparison casts new light on the opportunity cannabis pouches could represent, not as a novelty but as a serious commercial category with global relevance.

But realizing that potential won’t be easy.

Whitney pointed out that flavor bans—already targeting tobacco and vape products in multiple jurisdictions—could hinder the adoption of THC pouches, particularly if they follow the same regulatory trajectory due to concerns about youth appeal.

He also emphasized that consumer conversion will be key.

"In the short run, it would have to be about marketing and converting the consumer away from tobacco and into THC," Whitney said.

Some parallels already exist. For example, hemp flower has been marketed as a tobacco cessation tool, allowing consumers to retain the ritual of smoking without the addictive qualities of nicotine. According to Whitney, this proves that replacement behavior is viable—but scaling it into the pouch format will require structural changes at the regulatory level.

"It is viable," Whitney concluded, "but a lot would have to fall into place globally from a reform perspective to make this happen."

With nicotine pouches like Zyn reshaping the tobacco industry and companies like Cannadips and Juana Dips working to apply that model to cannabis, Whitney's comments add a fresh layer of urgency to the conversation: the market is waiting, but the window may not stay open forever.

Photo: Shutterstock