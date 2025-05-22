Wix.com Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported mixed results for its fiscal first quarter on Wednesday.

The quarterly revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $473.7 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $472.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.55 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60.

Wix.com reiterated fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of $1.97 billion to $2 billionversus the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02 billion and bookings of $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. This company said this outlook reflects conservatism due to macro uncertainty, specifically the Business Solutions segment, with potential volatility offset by fully dissipating foreign exchange headwinds.

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, said, "Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the critical value of the Wix platform to anyone and everyone requiring an online presence globally amid an ever-evolving macro environment, particularly SMBs. Top of funnel demand was very strong with Q1'25 new user cohort bookings finishing 12% higher than the bookings generated by the Q1'24 cohort in its first quarter."

Wix.com shares gained 3.1% to trade at $157.06 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wix.com following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Wix.com with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $262 to $225.

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $245 to $230.

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained Wix.com with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $176 to $173.

UBS analyst Chris Zhang maintained the stock with a Buy and slashed the price target from $255 to $230.

Considering buying WIX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock