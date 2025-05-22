May 22, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read

Wix.com Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported mixed results for its fiscal first quarter on Wednesday.

The quarterly revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $473.7 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $472.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.55 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60.

Wix.com reiterated fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of $1.97 billion to $2 billionversus the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02 billion and bookings of $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. This company said this outlook reflects conservatism due to macro uncertainty, specifically the Business Solutions segment, with potential volatility offset by fully dissipating foreign exchange headwinds.

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, said, "Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the critical value of the Wix platform to anyone and everyone requiring an online presence globally amid an ever-evolving macro environment, particularly SMBs. Top of funnel demand was very strong with Q1'25 new user cohort bookings finishing 12% higher than the bookings generated by the Q1'24 cohort in its first quarter."

Wix.com shares gained 3.1% to trade at $157.06 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wix.com following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Wix.com with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $262 to $225.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $245 to $230.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained Wix.com with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $176 to $173.
  • UBS analyst Chris Zhang maintained the stock with a Buy and slashed the price target from $255 to $230.

Considering buying WIX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
WIX Logo
WIXWix.com Ltd
$155.862.31%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.54
Growth
44.90
Quality
-
Value
13.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved