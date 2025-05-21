Jeff Bezos At Peak Dot-Com Hype Identified A Winning Strategy That Made Amazon Into A 2 Trillion Success Story Today: 'Internet, Shminternet … That Doesn't Matter'

Long before Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN became a trillion-dollar giant, Jeff Bezos shrugged off internet hype and leaned hard into customer obsession—even as critics questioned his company's razor-thin margins and relentless expansion.

What Happened: In a 1999 interview with CNBC during the height of the dot-com boom, the Amazon founder offered a candid view of his company's strategy and why customer satisfaction, not internet buzz, was Amazon's true north.

"It doesn't matter to me whether we're a pure internet play," Bezos said. "What matters to me is: do we provide the best customer service. Internet, shminternet … That doesn't matter."

At the time, Amazon was a fast-growing online bookstore expanding into new verticals like electronics and toys, all while facing skepticism from investors about profitability and sustainability.

Bezos acknowledged the challenges but maintained that customer experience would define the company's long-term value.

"There's no guarantee that Amazon.com can be a successful company. What we're trying to do is very complicated," he admitted. "There's huge execution risk involved."

Bezos was especially adamant about aligning customer and shareholder interests. "In the long term, there is never any misalignment between customer interests and shareholder interests," he said.

When asked if that's a statement even Walmart Inc. WMT could make, he replied, "I think they should make that argument. It's the correct argument."

Bezos also rejected the idea that Amazon's growth, marked by sprawling warehouses and thousands of employees, was an expensive gamble. Compared to opening an equivalent network of retail stores, Amazon's distribution centers are not the same, he stated.

"You can't compare a big chain of retail stores to half a dozen distribution centers," he told the interviewer, "It's bad math."

Why It's Important: Bezos' early insistence on customer-centricity helped Amazon weather the brutal dot-com crash of the early 2000s, which wiped out competitors like Pets.com and Webvan.

Despite Amazon's stock plunging from $113 to just $6 in less than a year, the company survived—thanks to what CNBC later described as "shrewd management and a lucky last-minute infusion of capital."

After branching out beyond books in 1998, Amazon reportedly first turned a profit in the final quarter of 2001, following a strong holiday shopping season.

From there, 2003 marked its first full year of profitability. Net income rose sharply from $3 million in the fourth-quarter of 2002 to $73 million in the same period in 2003, resulting in a total annual profit of $35 million—an impressive recovery from a $149 million loss the year before, according to the Michigan Journal of Economics which cited reports from ABC and the New York Times.

Today, with Amazon operating everything from cloud services to logistics and groceries, Bezos' 1999 vision, centered not on buzzwords but on customers, appears remarkably prescient. The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, whereas Walmart has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

